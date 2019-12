Connecticut’s unemployment rate rose by a fraction, up to 3.7%, in November because of an increase in jobless residents.

Data from the state Department of Labor today shows there are 71,100 unemployed residents in the state, an increase of 1,600 over October.

The state added 900 new jobs last month. That followed a decline of 1,400 jobs in October.

The professional and business services and education and health services sectors led job growth in Connecticut last month.