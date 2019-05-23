Under The Radar Legislation, Part II

Pot, tolls, teacher pensions and taxes were, and remain, the big headlines these last few weeks. But what about the measures flying under the radar in the Connecticut and New York legislatures? New York wants to follow Connecticut's lead and put an end to ghost guns, including those that are 3D-printed; there's a push to replace income tax with a payroll tax in Connecticut; and an expansion of the use of the prevailing wage, which may prevail in New York. Our guests:

Cristin McCarthy-Vahey, Connecticut state representative, D-Fairfield

Anna Kaplan, New York state senator, D-Mineola

Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media

And, in advance of Memorial Day, a conversation with Connecticut-based pilot Eric Zipkin, president of Tradewind Aviation, and owner and pilot of the vintage plane "Placid Lassie."