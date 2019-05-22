'Under The Radar' Legislation

By Editor 23 minutes ago
  • Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Marijuana, highway tolls, teacher pensions and taxes. These are the bills that have grabbed all the headlines during the 2019 legislative sessions in our region. But there’s a lot of legislation that rarely gets any press. Stopping revenge porn in New York and expanding access to EpiPens in Connecticut, to name a couple. We'll discuss "under the radar" legislation today with guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story