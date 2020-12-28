Under Big Deficit, Bridgeport Beardsley Zoo Creates Emergency Fund

The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has created an emergency operating fund to raise money to close the $1 million deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in March, the zoo closed to the public, but the staff still needed to take care of the animals seven days a week.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said the staff provided essential services and the zoo was still fully operational, although nobody was visiting.

During the shutdown, the zoo received a PPP loan and a large matching donation but there is still a shortfall. The emergency fund will be spent on day-to-day expenses.

Dancho said the animals at the zoo are healthy but miss the visitors.

To donate, visit beardsleyzoo.org.