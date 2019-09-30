The U.N. Climate Report

The latest U.N. climate report warns of drastic, accelerated changes in our oceans due to increased greenhouse gas emissions. The climate crisis is projected to cause dramatic sea level rise, stronger hurricanes and regular flooding of coastal cities. New York has an aggressive plan to move to renewable energies and has made efforts to fortify at-risk areas, including on Long Island. Connecticut has promised smaller renewable energy goals, and environmentalists are concerned the state will take too long to make necessary changes. Our guests: