UConn Grad Out Of The Olympics After Testing Positive For COVID

UConn alumnae and WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson will be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the Twitter account of Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team. The post thanked Samuelson for her “endless commitment.”

Samuelson followed up on the announcement on Instagram, saying she’s “devastated” by her withdrawal from the squad.

There are five members of the U.S. Olympic team who are from Connecticut: Two on the rowing team, one on the women's soccer team, a skateboarder and a swimmer.