UConn Forbids Certain Out-Of-State Students From Returning To Campus

The University of Connecticut will not allow out-of-state students enrolled in all remote classes to live on campus this fall due to the pandemic.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas says he made the decision to further "de-densify" the campus to allow for social distancing.

Out-of-state students enrolled in courses with in-person content and all international students are allowed to live on campus.

UConn last week canceled its 2020 football season because of the safety challenges posed by COVID-19.