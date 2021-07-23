Tweed Airport Expansion Advances Through New Haven City Planners

New Haven city planners have advanced the proposed 43-year lease deal to expand Tweed New Haven Airport. They want the city’s Board of Alders to work out a few hurdles left in the deal.

The City Plan Commission is concerned about how New Haven will manage the expansion’s finances. They also want the expansion’s private investor, Avports, to take away the responsibility of costs from the city and taxpayers.

Under the deal, Avports would contribute over $70 million to build a longer runway, another terminal and a new parking garage.

Avports has been the airport’s terminal operator for the last 22 years. The Tweed New Haven Airport Authority would remain in place for oversight.

Planners also want to make sure the airport’s expansion doesn’t pose significant environmental risks to surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Avelo Airlines has announced a sweepstakes where 25 Connecticut residents could win a pair of roundtrip tickets from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport.

This comes as Avelo becomes an offered airline at the New Haven Airport in November.

The drawing will select 20 winners at random from the website entries and five more randomly from social media entries on August 30. All entries are due by August 23.

Upon entry, residents 18 and up will get to select the destination they’d most likely to fly to from Tweed. Winners must redeem tickets within six months of receiving them for any destination offered by Avelo from Tweed.