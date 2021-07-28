Trump Name Officially Removed From Stamford Building

Tenants of the former Trump Parc apartment building in Connecticut announced a new name: Park Tower Stamford.

Some residents and realtors claimed the Trump name may have been hurting property values for the building, which have recently been in decline.

The condo board of the building voted unanimously to drop "Trump" from the name earlier this year. They made it official this week.

Discussion about the name of the building had been happening for years. It became more intense toward the end of the Trump presidency.