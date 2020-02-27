Trump Can Withhold Police Funding From Sanctuary Cities, Court Rules

So-called sanctuary cities in Connecticut and New York will have to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, if those states want millions in federal grants for policing.

Before, cities and states applying for those federal law enforcement grants had to prove one thing: that they did not stop local police from sharing the immigration status of detainees with the feds.

A ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City changed that. It sided with the Trump administration Wednesday morning.

Cities and states that want the federal money will now have to give immigration authorities access to jails. They would also need to warn the feds when someone in the country illegally is about to get released.

The ruling overturns a lower court order to give the police funding to New York City and seven states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.