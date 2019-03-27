Tribes Drop Lawsuit Against Interior Department

The state of Connecticut and its two federally recognized Native American tribes have withdrawn a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior. That comes after the department approved a long-delayed casino in East Windsor.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes want to build the casino near the state line to compete with the MGM casino that opened last year in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Connecticut Attorney General’s office says the suit is no longer necessary. The Mashantucket Pequots say the tribe hopes for a new beginning in its relationship with the Interior Department.

Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke stepped down earlier this year. He’s now under federal investigation for several moves, including his decision not to approve the casino.

