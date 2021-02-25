Transforming Our Criminal Justice Systems

Did the calls by the Black Lives Matter movement to transform the criminal justice systems get heard?

This week we begin a two-part series that takes a closer look at our justice systems, the impact race has on those systems, and what’s being done to transform them?

Transforming justice, a conversation with guests:

Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, Senior Racial Justice Strategist AT NY ACLU

Claudine Fox the ACLU of Connecticut’s interim Public Policy and Advocacy Director

Gus Marks-Hamilton, interim campaign manager CT ACLU

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

