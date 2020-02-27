Track Victory Has No Bearing On Transgender Runner Lawsuit, Attorneys Say

Attorneys for three high school runners in Connecticut say recent victories at the track shouldn’t affect their lawsuit.

The runners have sued to block their competitors – two transgender girls whom they say have an unfair advantage due to their biological sex.

But one of the plaintiffs came out ahead of one of the transgender girls at a race earlier this month.

In a court filing, the attorney for the plaintiff said her competitor nevertheless deprived another girl of a second-place title.

Attorneys for the two transgender girls point to the result as evidence the plaintiffs’ case is faulty.