Track Victory Has No Bearing On Transgender Runner Lawsuit, Attorneys Say

By 1 minute ago
  • Danbury High School sophomore Alanna Smith at the Capitol in Hartford last week. Smith, the daughter of former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, is among three girls suing to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.
    Pat Eaton-Robb / AP

Attorneys for three high school runners in Connecticut say recent victories at the track shouldn’t affect their lawsuit.

The runners have sued to block their competitors – two transgender girls whom they say have an unfair advantage due to their biological sex.

But one of the plaintiffs came out ahead of one of the transgender girls at a race earlier this month.

In a court filing, the attorney for the plaintiff said her competitor nevertheless deprived another girl of a second-place title.

Attorneys for the two transgender girls point to the result as evidence the plaintiffs’ case is faulty.

