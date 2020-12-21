Toxins Detected in Long Island Drinking Wells

Toxic contaminants were detected in nearly 15% of private drinking wells near a former naval weapons plant in Calverton, Long Island. Data from the Suffolk County Health Department shows levels of PFAS above the state standard in four of the 95 wells tested.

In July, New York adopted strict new drinking water standards for PFAS, at 10 parts per trillion. Last month, the Navy said they would continue to use 70 parts per trillion, which is set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Several wells contained levels of PFAS below the state standard, but the highest reading showed 98.5 parts per trillion. Water quality advocates with the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, who shared the data at a virtual stakeholder meeting last week, said this is cause for concern.

Environmental advocates and residents have pressed the Navy to recognize the state’s new standards and clean up the toxic chemicals, which have been linked to health impacts.

Last month, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote a letter urging the Navy to expand its investigation of contaminants and bring public water to the area.