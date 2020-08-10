Timetable To Restore Power For Thousands On Long Island Pushed To Wednesday

Daniel Eichhorn, president of PSEG Long Island, said the timetable to restore customers still without power to the end of day Wednesday — more than a week after Tropical Storm Isaiah swept the island.

Eichhorn said nearly 2,000 workers this week were brought on to clean debris and restore power.

“We would have been in a good shape to meet our estimated time of restoration on Sunday. The problem has been every day, we’re taking on significantly more work,” Eichhorn said.

Lawmakers, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have criticized PSEG’s communication breakdown with customers.

Officials have called on P-S-E-G to reimburse customers for power outages, and for spoiled food and medication.

“It’s clear that PSEG Long Island was not prepared to respond to a storm that was predicted to be much worse, actually, than it was, and they must be held accountable,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

ConEdison in New York City and Westchester County has offered reimbursement for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours because of the storm.