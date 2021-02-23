Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery After Roll-Over Vehicle Accident

Updated at 4:00 p.m. ET

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods underwent surgery after he was injured during a traffic accident Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to his agent.

Woods "suffered multiple leg injuries," his agent, Mark Steinberg, said in a statement to NPR.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Woods, 45, was driving the only vehicle involved in the collision, and the vehicle rolled over. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries," the department said in a statement.

Woods was alone in the vehicle when it crashed between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Authorities said the vehicle "sustained major damage."

Aerial footage of the scene aired by MSNBC showed a badly damaged vehicle flipped on its side, with its hood bent back and its back smashed.

Woods was host of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament over the weekend at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He remained in Los Angeles for a two-day shoot for Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to the magazine.

Woods has undergone a series of back surgeries, most recently a microdiscectomy following the PNC Championship in December, the last tournament he has played. It was Woods' fifth back surgery, according to Golf Digest.

Fellow athletes expressed shock and concern after learning of the collision.

"Man, I just hope he's alright," professional golfer Justin Thomas told reporters. "Just worried for his kids, you know, I'm sure they're struggling."

Justin Thomas holds back tears when asked about Tiger Woods’ accident. Says he’s worried for his kids. Tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iz6ZUbRV8Y — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) February 23, 2021

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez said, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news."

