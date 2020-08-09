Thousands Begin Week Without Power Amid Calls For Utility CEOs To Resign

Parts of Connecticut and Long Island continue to struggle without power six days days after Tropical Storm Isaias.

There are calls from elected officials for the CEOs of Eversource in Connecticut and PSEG-Long Island to resign because of their utilities’ response to the storm, including U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice of Long Island.

While the utilities say most customers have been restored, it will be until Tuesday night before power is restored to everyone.

Eversource promised customers that 90% of the outages would be restored by Sunday night.

New York Attorney General Leticia James has opened a probe into PSEG-Long Island's response to the storm to see if any state laws were broken. Both the New York State Assembly and state Senate have said their would be an investigation and hearings into the response.