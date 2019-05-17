Things To Do On Staycation; Getting Enough Sleep During The Holidays

We are just about at the holiday break. Many of us won't be getting on an airplance but still need ideas about what to do and where to go with friends and family. Today on The Full Story we'll first get tips from the directors of Connecticut and Long Island's Tourism Commissions. Then, we'll talk about that one gift we all desperately want this holiday season...sleep. Our guests:

Kristen Jarnagin, president and CEO of Discover Long Island

Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism

Meir Kryger, MD, professor of medicine and professor of nursing at Yale and expert on sleep disorders