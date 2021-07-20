There's No Boundary Between Bright and Dark In Destiny 2: Beyond Light's Soundtrack

By 1 hour ago

Credit Bungie, Game Pressure

In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians must leave their powers of light behind as they discover there's a dark side that can work to defeat humanity's newest enemy, Eremis. She and her champions are on a mission to use the power of the Darkness to save her people and take revenge on The Traveller on Earth.  Composers Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Josh Mosser and Michael Sechrist say the shift in tone for the music from light to dark was a fascinating creative challenge.

Since Destiny 2: Beyond Light was released there's been another chapter in the story: Season of the Splicer. The Vex, a long time enemy, have invaded the Last City and created a never-ending darkness. The season gives Guardians a chance to experience reality as the Vex percieve it. The music for this Season reflects the cyber world of the Vex, and Mike, Skye, Josh and Michael created an amazing synth-based score.

Bungie released Destiny in 2014, and it's taken players on an emotional journey to far-flung locations across our solar system. Every year Mike, Skye, Josh, Michael and the rest of the music team are responsible for composing a huge amount of unique music. Many things keep it fun, but as Mike Salvatori says, "I don't think I've written my best work yet!"

Episode tracklist:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light:

Perseverance (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist)

Beyond Light (Lewin, Salvatori)

Buried Secrets (Mosser, Lewin, Salvatori)

Frigid Tomb (Sechrist, Lewin, Salvatori)

Forbidden Knowledge (Mosser, Salvatori, Lewin)

Deep Stone Lullaby (Sechrist, Lewin, Salvatori)

Wastland (Sechrist, Lewin, Salvatori)

Europa (Lewin, Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Season of the Splicer: System Collapse (Rotem Moav, Lewin, Mosser, Salvatori, Sechrist)

Look Within (Lewin, Salvatori)

Reflection (Lewin, Salvatori)

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Destiny
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Bungie
Mike Salvatori
Skye Lewin
Josh Mosser
Michael Sechrist
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Mike Salvatori And Skye Lewin's Nightmare-Inducing Soundtrack For 'Destiny 2: Shadowkeep'

By Oct 24, 2019
bungie.net

Bungie's latest Desiny 2 expansion, Shadowkeep, brings Guardians back to the Moon, only to discover that it's plagued by terrifying living nightmares, and long-vanquished enemies that need to be conquered again. Composers Mike Salvatori and Skye Lewin told me that not only did they write some of the most terrifying music ever for Destiny, but they blended in subtle hints of sorrow and brash heroic moments as well.

Music Respawn! Mike Salvatori: "Rise Of Iron Was A Blast To Work On!"

By Oct 31, 2016

As Destiny, the epic adventure from Bungie enters its third year with the Rise of Iron expansion, composer Mike Salvatori says the music has expanded as well, to over 250 minutes of new material, written along with Skye Lewin and C. Paul Johnson.  The main theme is especially compelling, and as Mike explains it was kind of like a "gift from the universe!"

Marty O'Donnell: The Origin Story Of Music Of The Spheres

By Feb 1, 2018
www.bungie.net

More than four years after it was finished, Music of the Spheres, the prequel suite for Bungie Studios' game Destiny by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori, was released in its original form – by a pair of devoted fans on Christmas Day 2017. 

Now that the authentic version of Music of the Spheres is out in the world, for the very first time Marty is able to talk about the theme-rich suite he and Mike wrote to put the creative wheels in motion for Destiny's development team.