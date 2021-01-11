With Tens Of Thousands At Risk Of Eviction, Connecticut Officials Say Crisis Is Looming

Housing advocates said Connecticut is expected to get about $237 million for renters’ assistance in the latest COVID-19 relief package. They said it will cover utility costs, help renters pay off money that’s owed, and secure legal representation for tenants — among other things.

Erin Kemple is with the Connecticut Fair Housing Center. She said an eviction crisis is looming in Connecticut.

“Evictions will not only result in people becoming homeless; it will also result in an increase in the number of people who will be infected by COVID-19 and will be at risk of spreading it to others,” Kemple said.

At least 66,000 households in Connecticut are at risk of eviction, according to Federal Reserve estimates.

An eviction moratorium set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire at the end of the month. Connecticut’s eviction moratorium is in place until February 9.