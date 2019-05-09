Teacher Pensions And Municipalities

Connecticut’s pension fund for public school teachers is short by about $13 billion. Governor Ned Lamont says cities and towns should contribute to the fund to close the gap. But not all municipalities can shoulder that financial burden. Should cities and towns help pay for teachers’ pensions? Our guests:
- Chris Keating, capitol bureau chief, Hartford Courant
- Bob Patricelli, co-chair, Connecticut Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
- Will Haskell, state senator, D-Westport, and chair, Higher Education Committee, Connecticut State Senate
- Donald Williams Jr, executive director, Connecticut Education Association
- Elizabeth Gara, executive director, Connecticut Council of Small Towns
- Joe DeLong, executive director, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities