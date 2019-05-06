Tax Increase Okay By Us, Says Group Of Wealthy Conn. Residents

Some wealthy Connecticut residents plan to send a letter to Governor Ned Lamont and the General Assembly this week to say that they welcome an increase in their taxes.

The letter may play a role in budget negotiations between the governor and state lawmakers as they discuss a millionaires’ tax Lamont doesn’t agree with.

Norwalk resident Robert Nixon is a 60-year-old self-employed writer who inherited some money from his family. He is one of eight people who have signed the letter.

Nixon grew up in Connecticut and has no intention of leaving the state. He says that’s why he wants to pay his fair share of taxes and encourage other wealthy residents to do the same.

“I think people are listening now because Democrats in the legislature are looking at this alternative pretty seriously in terms of raising revenue from the, basically, the millionaire class of people in Connecticut. Sort of the wealthier people who can afford it and have done well, and done well in the Trump tax cuts. So there is a better audience for it now.”

The state’s finance committee passed a bill last week that would create a 2 percent capital gains surcharge.

Nixon says they’d like to a get some more signatures before they send the letter to Lamont.

They sent a similar letter to former Governor Dannel Malloy and the General Assembly two years ago.