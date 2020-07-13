Tax Filing: July 15 Is The New April 15

Wednesday is the deadline to file state and federal tax returns in Connecticut and New York.

The two states had extended their tax deadline to be in line with the federal government to give residents more time amid disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York’s tax commissioner, Michael Schmidt, says the bulk of New Yorkers, over 9 million, have already filed their taxes, but around 1.3 million have not and are expected to do so by Wednesday.

“The state does receive billions of dollars in April and that revenue was deferred until July. Just all the more reason…never perhaps has it been more important for you to meet your civic obligation to come and get your taxes done.”

Both states have seen reduced tax collections so far this year, especially from the restaurant and hospitality industries.

Residents can file for tax deadline extensions with their state tax department.