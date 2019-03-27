Talking About Taxes

Taxes are on the minds of both residents and lawmakers in our area. Homeowners are just beginning to understand the impact of the Trump administration’s changes to the state and tocal tax deductions. New York Governor Cuomo is pushing for a permanent property tax cap. Meanwhile in Connecticut, legislators are considering taxes on sugary drinks and plastic bags. And what’s happening with the gas tax as electric cars become more popular? Talking taxes with our guests:
- Anthony Basile, Ph.D., associate professor, Accounting, Taxation and Legal Studies, Hofstra University
- Jim Gaughran, New York state senator, D-Huntington
- Tony Hwang, Connecticut state senator, R-Fairfield
- Jan Ellen Spiegel, reporter, The Connecticut Mirror
- Alan Jenn, Ph.D., associate professional researcher, Plug-In Hybrid and Electric Vehicle group, University of California, Davis
- Tom Maziarz, chief of policy and planning, Connecticut Department of Transportation