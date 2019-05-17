Tackling Connecticut's Financial Crisis

Of the three men vying for the governor's seat in Connecticut, Oz Griebel, the independent candidate, was the only one who offered a detailed plan to resolve the state's deficit. Today on The Full Story, Ron speaks with Griebel about his campaign, the need for unaffiliated candidates, and what Governor-elect Ned Lamont needs to do to get the state's economy back on track. Ron will also speak with Fred Carstensen, professor of finance and director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at UConn.

Listen to Ron's conversation with Oz Griebel, Part 1

Listen to Ron's conversation with Oz Griebel and Fred Carstensen