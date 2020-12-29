Survey: Half Of Connecticut's Teachers Don't Believe It Is Safe To Return To Classroom

Two Connecticut teacher’s unions say many educators in the state don’t think schools are safe enough for children or themselves to be in as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A new survey says about half of the state’s educators don’t want students to come back to the classroom during the pandemic. Mary Yordon is a teacher in Norwalk, and she’s with the American Federation of Teachers.

“Teachers do want to have a delay in returning from the holidays," Yordon said. "Many believe we should be going remote. Many want to get back to work as well, in person, as long as we can have the standards that are enforced and rigorous to keep us safe.”

Connecticut let local school districts decide whether to hold classes in-person for the fall semester. The state’s largest teachers union has asked Governor Ned Lamont to implement a statewide set of safety protocols or go fully remote. The survey was done by the Connecticut Education Association and the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.