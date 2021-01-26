Supreme Court Declines Corruption Appeal By Former N.Y. Assembly Speaker

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

In August, the 76-year-old Democrat began serving his 6-and-a-half year sentence in a federal prison upstate. He was convicted in 2015 on corruption charges for accepting nearly $4 million in illegal payments in exchange for official actions.

His original conviction was overturned on appeal, but he was re-convicted in 2018 and given a lighter sentence.

Silver sought to challenge how a lower court viewed extortion law and bribery. He claims that the court ignored Supreme Court precedent.

Silver had also requested serving his time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, said they would have taken up the appeal.