'Superstar' Connecticut Education Commissioner Tapped For Cabinet Post

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Connecticut's education commissioner Miguel Cardona to be his Education Secretary.

Cardona has been Connecticut’s top education official since 2019. He’s argued that too many children were falling behind during virtual learning and has supported sending children back to school during the pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is losing a superstar, but he is proud to send Cardona to Washington. He said it's a big win for kids and teachers.

“He worked very closely with teachers. Kept our schools open. I think these were all things that were very important to President-elect Biden. So I wish him all the best,” Lamont said.

Cardona’s nomination has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. His parents are from Puerto Rico and had lived in public housing when they moved to Connecticut.

Cardona grew up in Meriden, attended public schools there and returned to teach in the city’s school system. He rose to an assistant superintendent of schools before being appointed state education commissioner.

Biden has set a goal of reopening schools within the first 100 days of his presidency.