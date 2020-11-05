SUNY Old Westbury Names New President

New York’s state university system appointed Timothy Sams to be president of SUNY Old Westbury on Long Island.

Sams says he hopes to work on the school's inclusivity and diversity. Sams has almost thirty years of experience in school administration. He will move from Texas, where he was the vice president of Prairie View A&M University.

He worked to expand LGBT inclusivity at the school. He was also in charge of the Black Cultural Center at Swarthmore College, one of the highest ranked colleges in diversity in the U.S. SUNY Old Westbury is the most diverse college in the SUNY system.

Sams says he will look into reopening up the college to on-campus housing for students during the coronavirus pandemic. He also hopes to attract donors for financial security and heighten the school’s reputation.