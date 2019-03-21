Suit Alleges Greenwich Boys and Girls Club Knew Of Sexual Abuse

A lawsuit filed against the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich claims employees knew at least nine boys had been sexually abused by a counselor in the 1970s and ‘80s and did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit filed this week also says then-employees were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements. That’s after the firing of a counselor accused of sexually assaulting boys in the club hundreds of times.

Documents filed in Stamford Superior Court show the agreement says the reasons for any employee’s termination should not be disclosed to the public without permission of the executive director.

The New Haven Register reports attorneys for the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich declined to comment on the case Thursday.