Suing Purdue Pharma And The Sacklers

Several state attorneys general have mounted lawsuits against painkiller manufacturers, including Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin. They want to curb the production and distribution of opioids that are to blame for hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide. Recently New York and Connecticut expanded their lawsuits to include the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma. But will this stop the opioid crisis, create policy change, or just lead to massive settlements that temporarily cripple companies? Our guests: