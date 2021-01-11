Suffolk Republicans Want 9/11-Style Commission To Investigate Capitol Insurrection

Suffolk County Republicans want a commission to investigate the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Jesse Garcia, chairman of Suffolk GOP, voted for Trump in 2020. He said he agrees with the former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton’s idea to form an investigation similar to the panel that probed the September 11th terror attacks.

Garcia said the country needs to get past conspiracy theories of what happened, and get some answers.

“We get to the facts, because in that commission for 9/11, not only did they identify flaws and failures within the system, they offered up solutions,” Garcia said, referring to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security.

“We had a pathway in a bipartisan manner, for the best of the country, to move forward on how to secure a secure nation and restore integrity so that America was never attacked again,” he continued.

Garcia was chief of staff for Long Island Republican Congressman Felix Grucci. He helped Grucci shape the panel that investigated the September 11th attacks.

Garcia condemned pro-President Trump extremists who had tried to stop Congress from the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

He said Trump should have moved faster to quell the storming of the Capitol. He had supported Trump’s previous attempts to scrutinize the results of the election.

“Let's move forward. And let's unite this country, as the president-elect (Democrat Joe Biden) has stated on numerous occasions, and move forward with getting the facts so that we can secure our democracy, secure our republic and ensure that those individuals that perpetrated this horrendous crime against our Republic, are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Garcia said.