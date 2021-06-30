A Suffolk Officer Claimed A Suspect Rammed His Vehicle. A Camera Showed It The Other Way Round.

A Suffolk County police officer is under investigation after new camera footage reveals he may have issued a false statement earlier this year about the arrest of a man who is suing for police brutality.

Officer Frank Filiberto said in his statement that Christopher Cruz used a stolen vehicle to drive into his police vehicle, causing him injury.

But surveillance video at a Mobil gas station shows Filiberto’s police vehicle ramming into Cruz’s vehicle as he tried to flee the scene.

Three legal experts familiar with Cruz's case told Newsday that there is clear evidence the officer is guilty of filing a false police report.

Cruz claims in a lawsuit that police allegedly assaulted him and used racial slurs after he was handcuffed and arrested last February. He still faces grand larceny charges.