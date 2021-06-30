Suffolk Legislature Unanimously Passes Ferry Fare Hike To Shelter Island

Tickets to bring cars on the North Ferry to Shelter Island will increase up to $2 starting July 7, pending a signature from County Executive Steve Bellone.

The Suffolk County Legislature voted unanimously to raise the rates for the ferry that brings passengers to and from Shelter Island to Long Island’s North Fork.

The rate hike was attributed to financial troubles due to the pandemic. Ferry operators also say they have had more passengers using discounted tickets.

The discounted pre-paid book of tickets will also go up at least $10.