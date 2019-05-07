Suffolk County To Receive $2.5 Million To Help Seniors Age In Place

Suffolk County expects to receive millions of dollars in additional funding to help seniors stay in their homes as they age. The funding comes from this year’s New York State budget.

Suffolk County is home to the state’s largest over-60 population outside of New York City. The new state budget sets aside an extra $2.5 million for Suffolk seniors.

Angie Carpenter, supervisor of the Town of Islip, says the money will help older Islip residents remain independent through programs like Meals on Wheels, which supplies home-delivered meals to hundreds of seniors in the county.

“We right now, unfortunately, have a waiting list of over 150 people who are waiting to get on the Meals on Wheels program. And we are very hopeful that this funding, we know it, will make a tremendous difference. We’re hoping it entirely eliminates that waiting list.”

About a thousand seniors in Suffolk are expected to benefit from the additional funding.