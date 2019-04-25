Suffolk County To Publicize 'Move Over' Law

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a campaign to raise awareness for New York’s “Move Over” law.

The Move Over law requires drivers to switch lanes for a stopped vehicle on the side of the road unless it’s unsafe to do so.

That includes moving over for police, emergency personnel and highway workers.

Bellone says the lives of public servants should not be at risk while they are doing their job.

“Move over to the other lane. Help keep the people who are keeping us safe, safe.”

Suffolk County highway patrol officers were involved in 53 crashes since 2015 – 13 attributed to driver inattention.

Police plan to ramp up enforcement of the law.