Suffolk County Overdose Deaths Trouble Care Providers

The New York State comptroller says Suffolk County has one of the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths in New York.

Suffolk County saw a 94 percent spike in the rate of opioid overdose deaths from 2015 to 2017. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Kym Laube is the executive director of Human Understanding and Growth Services in Westhampton Beach. She also served on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Heroin and Opioid Task Force.

Laube says Suffolk County is known for tourism and alcohol – and a culture of partying, which might indicate why it has such high rates of opioid use.

She says preventing substance use is key to lowering these rates.

“What I’d love to do is move the conversation beyond just talking about the opioids, but really talking about how in Suffolk County, we deal with substances in general.”

Suffolk County’s overdose fatality rate fell by 13 percent in 2018, the first time it had fallen in years.