Suffolk County Names First Woman Of Color As Police Chief

Milagros Soto will be the first Hispanic Chief of Police in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says Soto is a "trailblazer."

"This is a history-making promotion. Inspector Soto will be promoted to Deputy Chief of Internal Affairs, a one-star chief title and will oversee the integration of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission into Internal Affairs investigations," Bellone said.

This announcement came as the police department is looking to diversify. The department said 85% of the force is white.

Soto said she is "humbled and honored" by the promotion.

Soto will be the third woman to achieve the rank of chief, and the first person of color.