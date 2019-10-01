Suffolk County Mosquitoes Test Positive For EEE And West Nile

Suffolk County health officials say mosquitoes have tested positive for both Eastern equine encephalitis and the West Nile viruses.

A mosquito sample from Manorville on September 18 tested positive for EEE. So far seven samples have tested positive for the virus this year.

West Nile was also detected in one sample from Dix Hills, making 74 positive samples so far this year.

Both viruses can be passed onto people through mosquito bites. EEE is rare in humans but can be deadly.

There’ve been two human cases of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 150 people who contract the West Nile virus will develop a serious, sometimes life-threatening, illness.