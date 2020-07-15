Suffolk County Infection Rise Likely Linked To Fourth Of July

Suffolk County’s infection rate rose over 2% earlier this week, a spike that’s likely related to Fourth of July parties.

More than 100 people in Suffolk County tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That’s the most cases in one day since May 31.

Ten Suffolk County lifeguards and four people from a Holtsville Fourth of July party are among those cases. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the lifeguards likely contracted the virus at gatherings, and not while working at the beach.

He says people need to wear masks and socially distance or else the infection rate will spike again.

“This isn’t going to be over until we have a proven, effective vaccine or drug treatment. And we have too much on the line to let up now. There’s too much at stake.”

New York Governor Cuomo says that people need to comply with state guidelines if they want to keep COVID-19 under control.

“The circumstances cause me to worry. We have to remain compliant. And the local governments have to do their job and enforce compliance.”

Bellone says that if the numbers continue to climb, the county will need to stop or reverse its reopening.

If the infection rate climbs above 5%, schools will not be able to open in September.