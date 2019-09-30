Suffolk County Gun Seizure Requests Among Highest In State

Data from New York’s court system shows Suffolk County has become one of the more aggressive municipalities in enforcing the state’s new “red flag” law.

There have been over 50 requests filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court to confiscate guns from an individual who has been deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The requests were made by family members, schools, police and prosecutors.

Suffolk police say that 20 petitions were pulled because the individuals were already barred from possessing a gun.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart credited the department's outreach efforts for the county’s high petition numbers.

Four red flag requests have been filed in Nassau County.