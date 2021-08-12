Suffolk County Gets Grants To Help Those Left Out Of Pandemic Assistance Programs

The Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk has received a $300,000 grant from the state to help assist Long Island residents who lost income during the pandemic.

The money will also help undocumented people who were left out of federal relief programs, like unemployment and pandemic benefits.

Workers must prove that they lost 50% of their weekly earnings between February 2020 and April 2021 to be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $15,600.

A separate state program became the first in the nation to earmark $2.1 billion for payments to nearly 300,000 undocumented workers who couldn’t qualify for federal government assistance.

The Suffolk council said it would be the largest program of its kind in the state.