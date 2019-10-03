Suffolk County To Consider Cameras On School Bus Stop Signs

Suffolk County plans to allow school districts to install cameras on school buses to improve child safety.

School officials urged lawmakers to opt into a new state law that allows municipalities to install cameras on the arms of school bus stop signs.

The cameras would catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses.

County Legislator Rudy Sunderman introduced a resolution this week.

“The resolution basically is put forward to adopt a local law that is going to be able to monitor vehicles that will pass stopped school buses. So when the school bus stop sign is out, the vehicle should stop appropriately for the children’s safety.”

Violators would face fines starting at $250.

Lawmakers will vote to pass the bill at their next meeting.