Suffolk County To Consider Boot-And-Tow Program

Suffolk County lawmakers will consider a program that would hold drivers responsible for overdue tickets and fees for parking and moving violations by booting and towing their vehicles.

The boot-and-tow program that the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency presented to the Government Operations Committee didn’t sit well with legislators on both sides of the aisle.

The legislature’s presiding officer, Democrat Dwayne Gregory, is concerned the program would disproportionately impact poorer neighborhoods.

Republican Legislator Leslie Kennedy says it would also put an unfair burden on single mothers and people with disabilities.

The agency says the proposal is necessary to enforce the payment of overdue tickets, or they won’t be able to hold violators accountable.