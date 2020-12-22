Suffolk County Begins 'Herculean' Vaccine Outreach Campaign

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone unveiled an outreach campaign, #TakeYourShot, to encourage residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when their turn comes.

Bellone said 75% of residents — 850,000 people — must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. He called it a “herculean” task.

“We need you to take your shot so we can crush this virus once and for all,” Bellone said.

Bellone spoke alongside community leaders and health officials at Suffolk County Community College. He says the college’s three campuses in Brentwood, Riverhead and Selden, will serve as vaccine distribution centers.

“I understand the skepticism, I understand the history,” said Tracey Edwards, Long Island regional director for the NAACP. “But all of us collectively have been through a lot with this virus, and the only way that we will be able to rid ourselves of this virus is by taking the vaccine.”

Bellone said the vaccine is vital to protect people’s health, and to ensure the economic recovery continues.

Frontline health care workers began receiving vaccinations last week.