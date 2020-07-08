Subway Bans Firearms From Its Restaurants

Gun control advocates are applauding Subway. The Connecticut-based fast food chain says it’ll ban firearms in its restaurants.

Po Murray is with the Newtown Action Alliance, the group founded after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“Many of us from Sandy Hook who have been exposed to gun violence suffer from PTSD, and it’s in the best interest of corporations like Subway to ban open carry in their stores. The families and survivors and many community members are plagued by the scourge of gun violence and lockdown drills. And a mere sight of weapons in restaurants and other public venues is very triggering.”

Subway has more than 20,000 locations in the U.S. Gun control advocates cited a spike in gun sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, demonstrators armed with heavy weaponry, including rocket launchers, entered a Subway in North Carolina to protest stay-at-home restrictions.

Other fast food chains, including Chipotle, Sonic and Panera Bread, have banned guns in their restaurants.