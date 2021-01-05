Submarine Funding Restored In Latest Defense Bill

The $740 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress preserves funding for a Virginia-class attack submarine built in Groton, Connecticut.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney of Connecticut called the bill’s success a big win for the eastern part of the state. Courtney’s district includes the headquarters of Electric Boat, the primary builder of submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Electric Boat has built two Virginia-class submarines a year since 2011. The Senate’s original funding bill cut that number to one a year, but it was restored by the House Appropriations Committee.

Congress overrode outgoing President Donald Trump’s veto to pass the spending bill -- which also pays for two guided missile destroyers, a ballistic missile submarine and other military vessels.