Styrofoam Bans Move Forward In Connecticut And New York

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved legislation to eliminate single-use styrofoam food containers.

State Representative Mike Demicco, House chair of the Environment Committee, says polystyrene, also known as styrofoam, is not biodegradable and needs to be restricted in order to limit pollution.

“The problem that has been identified is that it ends up in the waterways and has a detrimental effect on fish and birds and other animals that ingest it.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for action, where lawmakers will also consider reducing the use of plastic shopping bags and plastic straws.

Meanwhile on Long Island, Nassau County has joined Suffolk and New York City in banning styrofoam take-out containers from coffee shops, restaurants and other businesses.

Violators could face fines up to $2,500. That money would be added to a special county fund for environmental investigations and cleanups.

There are some exceptions to the ban for butchers and products that are prepackaged with styrofoam.

Nassau and Suffolk County bans go into effect at the start of next year.