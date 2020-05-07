Study: Long Islanders Make Up 18% Of New COVID Cases In New York

New York has conducted a three-day study of hospitalizations in the state to find out why the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It found that Long Islanders made up 18% of new hospital patients.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the silver lining is that the number of new hospitalizations are down, and that people are going home.

“85 people over the last 24 hours who have now been released from the hospital have come and are continuing to recover at home, and we continue to wish them a speedy recovery.”

Even still, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says Long Island and other parts of the state are not likely going to meet his criteria for reopening after his shutdown order expires on May 15.

He says it will be up to local governments to step up enforcement of social distancing. Most new hospitalizations are not of frontline workers, but of nonessential workers, seniors and from black and Latino communities.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.