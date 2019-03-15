Students Walk Out For Climate Change

Students, parents and residents of all ages picketed outside of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Connecticut to participate in the U.S. Youth Climate Strike on Friday.

The strike protests government’s inaction on climate change. It was part of a world wide student protest

Alejandro Vasquez is one of the student organizers at the Norwalk school.

“I think that we’re the generation that’s going to deal with this problem and we’re going to grow up learning about it, and if we’re not learning it from a young age, we’re going to be 40 and dealing with the consequences. ”

Thousands of students like Vasquez skipped school across the county to participate.